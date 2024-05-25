CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to lightning and wall collapses in rains.
The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families, saying that Punjab government stands with the affected families in this hour of great loss.
The chief minister directed the administration to carry out effective relief operations in the affected areas. She also directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to make advance preparations in view of more possible rains.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to those injured in the lightning and heavy rains.
