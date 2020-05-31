CM grieved over loss of lives in road accident in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident near Pull Rangu in Khanewal.

He has sought a report from the Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq about the incident and directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.