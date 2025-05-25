CM grieved over loss of lives in storm-related incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of precious lives in various incidents caused by the recent severe storm and heavy rainfall across the province.

In her message issued here on Sunday, the CM extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, saying that the Punjab government stands in full solidarity with those affected during this difficult time. “We share the pain of the grieving families and are committed to supporting them in every possible way,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed health authorities to ensure immediate and top-quality medical treatment for all the injured. She said that no effort should be spared in providing prompt and effective healthcare to those in need.

The CM also directed Rescue 1122, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and district administrations to intensify rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations in all storm-hit areas. She stressed the importance of a coordinated and efficient response to minimize further damage and hardship. She also directed the PDMA to submit a comprehensive report detailing the extent of damages caused by the storm, including casualties and losses to property and infrastructure.

“In this hour of grief, the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected families,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “All possible measures are being taken to safeguard lives and property amid these severe weather conditions.”