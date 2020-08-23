CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accident Near Quetta
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Quetta.
In a message on Sunday, CM Usman Buzdar expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased passengers and prayed for early recovery of the injured.