CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accident Near Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:40 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives in traffic accident near Quetta

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Quetta.

In a message on Sunday, CM Usman Buzdar expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased passengers and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

