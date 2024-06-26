CM grieved over loss of lives in traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a profound grief over the death of four people in a traffic accident near Rajanpur.

The chief minister offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to the injured.