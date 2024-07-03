CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over loss of precious human lives in a collision between a van and a truck near Bhakkar.
The chief minister offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.
The CM directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.
