CM grieved over loss of lives in traffic accident in Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Multan. The CM offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured immediately.