CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Vehari Accident

Published September 28, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of six people in a traffic accident near Vehari.

She extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

More Stories From Pakistan