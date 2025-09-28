CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Vehari Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of six people in a traffic accident near Vehari.
She extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.
