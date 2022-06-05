UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives Of Three Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 11:10 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives of three persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a motorcyclist and two girls due to falling in an under construction sewerage line in the area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The CM sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur division about the incident and ordered an investigation into the incident.

He directed to ascertain those responsible for negligence and take disciplinary action against them.

The CM directed to take necessary precautionary measures in the surrounding area of the under construction sewerage to avoid such a sorrowful incident in future.

