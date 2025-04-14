CM grieved over loss of three lives in Shujaabad accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of three lives, including two women, in a traffic collision involving a car and a trailer near Shujaabad.

The CM extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, praying for strength and patience for them during this difficult time.

She also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident.