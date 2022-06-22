UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Losses In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 09:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an earthquake in Afghanistan and extended sympathies to the Afghan brethren.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property and assured that the people and the government of Pakistan were standing alongside their brethren in Afghanistan.

The CM prayed for early recovery of the injured ,and said that the sympathies of the Punjab government were with the affected families.

