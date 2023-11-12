CM grieved over lost of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six members of a family in a traffic accident in Defence.

He offered heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the heirs of the deceased persons and sought a report about the sorrowful incident.

Naqvi ordered to undertake a legal action against the driver responsible for the accident. “We equally share the grief with the heirs of the deceased persons,” he said.