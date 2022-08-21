CM grieved over martyrdom of 9 Army soldiers in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo Sunday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the loss of nine Army soldiers lives in an accident of army vehicle in Azad Kashmir.

"I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of 9 soldiers of the Pakistan Army in the tragic accident," he said.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs besides wishing for the speedy and complete recovery of the injured in the accident.