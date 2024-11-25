Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Constable Mubashir

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM

CM grieved over martyrdom of Constable Mubashir

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Constable Mubashir, who got injured during an attack by the rioters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Constable Mubashir, who got injured during an attack by the rioters.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the family members of the martyred Constable Mubashir.

She said, “Rioters took life of an innocent under the garb of protest, we will not pardon them.

Earlier, a constable was also martyred during performance of duty and the same bloodshed was committed.”

She added, “Police personnel performing their duties for the sake of protecting life and property of the citizens are brave sons of our dear homeland. People inquire from these rioters as when this spree of bloodshed will come to an end. Police officers and personnel are like my brothers and children, cruelty will not be tolerated at any cost.”

