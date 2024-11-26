CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel, said the martyrs were someone's sons and brothers, injustice was done

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel, said the martyrs were someone's sons and brothers, injustice was done.

She strongly condemned an attempt of the miscreants to crush Rangers’ personnel with a vehicle.

Madam Chief Minister said, “Is killing and injuring others considered peaceful protest?” She added, “The miscreants are writing a bloody chapter in political history.”