Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Four Rangers’ Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel, said the martyrs were someone's sons and brothers, injustice was done

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel, said the martyrs were someone's sons and brothers, injustice was done.

She strongly condemned an attempt of the miscreants to crush Rangers’ personnel with a vehicle.

Madam Chief Minister said, “Is killing and injuring others considered peaceful protest?” She added, “The miscreants are writing a bloody chapter in political history.”

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Chief Minister Punjab Vehicle

Recent Stories

Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to De ..

Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1

1 minute ago
 DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management ..

DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan

1 minute ago
 Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to p ..

Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand

1 minute ago
 Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 ..

Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif

1 minute ago
 Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root ca ..

PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..

1 minute ago
7th Maritime Security Workshop commences

7th Maritime Security Workshop commences

1 minute ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

1 minute ago
 Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controll ..

Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates

1 minute ago
 Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Z ..

Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park

1 minute ago
 MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves ..

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

37 minutes ago
 DC for strictly implementing microplan during next ..

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan