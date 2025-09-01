CM grieved over martyrdom of security forces in Chilas helicopter crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five officers and personnel of the security forces in a training helicopter crash in Chilas.

The chief minister extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs.