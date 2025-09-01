CM Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Security Forces In Chilas Helicopter Crash
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five officers and personnel of the security forces in a training helicopter crash in Chilas.
The chief minister extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs.
