CM grieved over Rajanpur traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rajanpur.

Naqvi expressed heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the deceased persons. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and also sought a report about the incident.