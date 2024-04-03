Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Traffic Warden's Death On Duty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of a traffic warden, Rashid Malhi, who fell under a trailer in Harunabad while performing his duty.

In her message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the martyred high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and grant patience to the bereaved family.

