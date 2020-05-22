UrduPoint.com
CM Grieved Over Tragic Plane Crash Incident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of passenger plane crash.

In a message he said, "Really saddened to hear about PIA plane crash just a couple of days before Eid.

We can't imagine the pain their loved ones must be going through."He extended his sympathies to the families of the passengers onboard. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

