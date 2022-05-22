CM grieves on loss of lives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of four women in a traffic accident in Khushab.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the bereaved families.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Hamza Shehbaz ordered legal action against the driver of the vehicle if found responsible for the accident and sought a report about the incident from concerned police.