CM Grieves Over Death Of 2 Children
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of two children who lost their lives after being buried under a heap of garbage.
Calling the incident a “social tragedy”, the chief minister said the loss of innocent lives is extremely painful. She extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.
