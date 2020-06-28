CM grieves over death of Advocate A K Dogar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of an eminent law expert A K Dogar Advocate.

Usman Buzdar, in his condolence message, expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

The chief minister prayed that Allah,The Almighty, rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant fortitude to the grieved family.