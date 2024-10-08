CM grieves over death of famous actor Mazhar Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of famous actor Mazhar Ali here on Tuesday.

He said that the services of late Mazhar Ali to television would always be remembered.

The CM Murad said that the deceased was a good actor and he entertained the viewers.

He also prayed for the elevation of deceased ranks in Jannah and courage for the bereaved family.