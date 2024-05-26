CM Grieves Over Death Of Famous Actor Talat Hussain
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of renowned actor Talat Hussain.
He said that late Talat Hussain was a great actor and voice-over artist. Murad said that the actor was a shining star of the world.
He said that the deceased Talat Hussain's services to the entertainment industry will always be remembered.
He also prayed for the high status of the deceased.
