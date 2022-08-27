CM grieves over death of famous poet Imdad Hussaini

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned Sindhi poet and intellectual Imdad Hussaini here on Saturday.

He said that literary personalities like the deceased Imdad Hussain were born in centuries.

The chief minister said that the deceased would remain alive in his poetry and poems.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.