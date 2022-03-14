UrduPoint.com

CM Grieves Over Death Of Makhdoom Khaleequz Zaman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Makhdoom Khaleequz Zaman here on Monday.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said that the deceased was a companion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and an important leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

He said that the services of late Makhdoom Khaleequz Zaman would always be remembered.

He also prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased in Jannah.

