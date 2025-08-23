Open Menu

CM Grieves Over Death Of Minor Girl In Rahim Yar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of a two-year-old girl who fell into an open manhole in Rahim Yar Khan.

“The death of a young child in such circumstances is extremely painful,” the Chief Minister said, adding that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the negligence.

The CM conveyed her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and directed the Commissioner Bahawalpur to submit an immediate report on the incident.

