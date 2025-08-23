CM Grieves Over Death Of Minor Girl In Rahim Yar Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of a two-year-old girl who fell into an open manhole in Rahim Yar Khan.
“The death of a young child in such circumstances is extremely painful,” the Chief Minister said, adding that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the negligence.
The CM conveyed her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and directed the Commissioner Bahawalpur to submit an immediate report on the incident.
Recent Stories
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU scholar presents groundbreaking PhD research on natural medicines6 minutes ago
-
Meeting addresses issues of persons with disabilities6 minutes ago
-
Price control committee reviews food prices6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets head of Hand in Hand International in Brussels6 minutes ago
-
PTI Govt fails to provide relief to KP flood victims: Engr Amir Muqam16 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-prone areas near Sutlej River16 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 60,000 for serious violations of laws16 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure restored, majority power feeders now functional in flood affected areas: Tarar26 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours26 minutes ago
-
CM orders payment of salaries to ‘Suthra Punjab’ workers36 minutes ago
-
Secretary suspends principal during surprise visit36 minutes ago
-
District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi36 minutes ago