UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Grieves Over Death Of Prof. Dr. Zeb-un-Nisa

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

CM grieves over death of Prof. Dr. Zeb-un-Nisa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Professor Dr. Zeb-un-Nisa who died of corona complications.

In a condolence message issued here Saturday, KP CM expressed sympathies with family members of Professor Zeb-un-Nisa and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.

He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members.

He also praised services of medical community in fighting corona and said their dedication and professionalism in this hour of need would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Family

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, 613 recove ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Civil Avia ..

21 minutes ago

India identifies &quot;sunrise sectors&quot; for G ..

21 minutes ago

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

2 hours ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

2 hours ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.