CM Grieves Over Death Of Prof. Tariq Mehmood's Father
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of the father of JPMC Cyberknife head Professor Dr. Tariq Mehmood.
The Sindh Chief Minister also prayed for high ranks of the deceased in Jannah and patience for his bereaved family, a CM's spokesman said.
