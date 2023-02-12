KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's close associate Ghulam Mustafa Bhutto.

He said, "I am saddened to learn about the death of Ghulam Mustafa Bhutto".

The Chief Minister said that his heart went out to the bereaved family. He also prayed for the blessing of the departed soul.