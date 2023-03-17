UrduPoint.com

CM Grieves Over Death Of Ten People In Kohistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 11:50 AM

CM grieves over death of ten people in Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday expressed profound grief over the tragic incident of fire eruption in a house that claimed the lives of at least ten people from the same family in Lower Kohistan district.

In his message of condolence, the chief minister expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and showed solidarity with the bereaved family. He prayed to Allah Almighty for the grant of eternal peace to the departed souls and courage to the bereaved family members for bearing the loss with fortitude. He said the provincial government equally shares the grief of the victim's family.

The chief minister also directed the local administration to provide the best possible treatment facilities to the injured in the incident. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

