CM grieves over death of three minors buried alive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab expressed grief and sorrow over demise of three minors among two were real brothers, under sand dune when it collapsed at Basti Khan Wala in Basira, a suburban town of the district yesterday evening.

Expressing condolence with the aggrieved family, CM Usman Buzdar sought report over the incident from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 spokesman said they received information that three children were buried alive while they were playing when sand dune collapsed fell on them.

People took the children out of the sand in unconscious condition. Rescuers said, when they reached the spot after ten minutes, the two children were breathless while the third was sent to hospital by a car. Rescuers applied CPR technique to restore breath of the two children but in vain. Later, relatives of the children informed them that third child also had died. Rescuers conveyed information to police control. Those died included Arsalan (13) s/o Fiaz Hussain, his younger brother Irfan (8) and Ahsan (7) s/o Khalid.