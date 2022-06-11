CM grieves over death Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister telephoned Zikrya Mendhro son of the deceased and condoled with him over the death of his father.

He appreciated the services of the deceased for the party.

The Chief Minister said that Dr. Sikandar Mendhro worked hard for the health ans fisheries sectors.

He said that PPP had been deprived of a good leader.