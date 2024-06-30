Open Menu

CM Grieves Over Deaths In Bus Accident Near Maripur

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a bus accident near the Maripur area of the metropolis.

Seven people, including two women and four children, have died and many others were injured when a bus going on a picnic overturned due to high speed near Maripur.

The CM said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of human lives.

He directed the Civil Hospital, Trauma Center, and Jinnah Hospital administrations to provide the best medical treatment to the injured persons.

The Chief Minister directed the IG Police to prepare a detailed report on the Maripur traffic accident.

He said the traffic police should take strict measures to prevent accidents.

The license of drivers who run vehicles fast even on busy highways should be cancelled, he said, adding that the high speed had destroyed the houses in the accident.

