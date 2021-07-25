CM grieves over demise of four army jawans in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of four army jawans in a road accident of a vehicle allocated for election duty in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

Usman Buzdar said that he equally shares the grief of family members of martyrs.