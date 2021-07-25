UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Grieves Over Demise Of Four Army Jawans In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

CM grieves over demise of four army jawans in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of four army jawans in a road accident of a vehicle allocated for election duty in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

Usman Buzdar said that he equally shares the grief of family members of martyrs.

Related Topics

Election Injured Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Vehicle Road Accident Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

6 minutes ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

21 minutes ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

51 minutes ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

1 hour ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.