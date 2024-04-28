CM Grieves Over Demise Of Politician Afzal Tarar
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over the death of senior politician and party leader Afzal Tarar.
The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the daughter of the (Late) Saira Afzal Tarar. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said," Afzal Tarar was a close, trustworthy and a loyal companion of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and my affectionate elder as well. His death is a profound shock for all of us. May it be the reign of dictatorship, any political struggle or tenure of a government, Afzal Tarar remained steadfast with the party on the path of truth like a staunch loyal companion.
Afzal Tarar did not switch sides with the change of political climate. He was an honest person who believed in treading on the right path along with serving the humanity. His invaluable services rendered for the country, nation and political party would be remembered for long. May Allah Almighty grant an exalted place to the (Late) in Jannahtul Firdaus and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity."
