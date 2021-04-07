UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Grieves Over Demise Of Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

CM grieves over demise of Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of former Vice Chancellor of Islamia College, Professor Dr. Habib Ahmad.

In a condolence message issued here, the chief minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

He said the services and contribution of Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmad would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family

Recent Stories

Zahid Mahmood replaces Shadab Khan for T20Is again ..

4 minutes ago

PM reaffirms resolve for requisite legal process f ..

14 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

32 minutes ago

47,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

38 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.