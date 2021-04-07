CM grieves over demise of Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of former Vice Chancellor of Islamia College, Professor Dr. Habib Ahmad.

In a condolence message issued here, the chief minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

He said the services and contribution of Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmad would always be remembered.