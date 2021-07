(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the drowning of two children in a rain-fed pond at district Bajaur.

In a message issued here Saturday, KP CM expressed grief over loss of precious lives and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.