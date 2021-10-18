CM grieves over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a fire incident in Muzaffargarh.

The CM sought a report from the Commissioner DG Khan Division about the incident, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar further directed to investigate the incident from every aspect to determine the cause of the fire eruption incident.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.