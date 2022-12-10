CM grieves over loss of lives

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on the GT Road near Lalamusa.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and a legal action should be taken against the driver responsible for causing this accident.

CM also sought a report from the administration about the traffic accident.

