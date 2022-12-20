UrduPoint.com

CM Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 12:21 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident near Rajanpur.

The CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and called for a report from the administration.

He directed that legal action be taken against the driver responsible for the accident and that the injured should be provided with the best treatment.

