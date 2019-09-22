CM grieves over loss of lives in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives of army jawans and other people in a bus accident near Babusar Top.

The chief minister also expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government equally shared the grief with the bereaved families and stood with them in their time of sorrow.