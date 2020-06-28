CM grieves over loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in an accident near Muzaffargarh.

In a message on Sunday, Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased people.

The CM directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and alsosought a report from the administration about the accident.