UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In DI Khan Canal Incident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

CM grieves over loss of lives in DI Khan canal incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in canal incident occurred at DI Khan.

In a statement issued here, KP CM expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

He also prayed for granting courage to family members of victims to bear the loss with courage and equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family

Recent Stories

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

3 minutes ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

25 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

28 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

28 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.