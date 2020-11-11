CM grieves over loss of lives in DI Khan canal incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in canal incident occurred at DI Khan.

In a statement issued here, KP CM expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

He also prayed for granting courage to family members of victims to bear the loss with courage and equanimity.