CM Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In GB Van Accident

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a van accident in Gilgit Baltistan here on Friday.

He sympathized with the bereaved family members of the people, who lost their lives in the incident.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

