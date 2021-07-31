CM grieves over loss of lives in rain related incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the loss of three lives in rain related mishaps occurred in various areas of the province.

He also prayed for departed souls and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that government stands beside the bereaved families in this hour of distress and need.