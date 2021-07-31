CM Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Rain Related Incidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the loss of three lives in rain related mishaps occurred in various areas of the province.
In a message issued here Saturday, KP CM expressed also over loss three lives in related incidents.
He also prayed for departed souls and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.
He said that government stands beside the bereaved families in this hour of distress and need.