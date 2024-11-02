CM Grieves Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Thul Accident
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief over the deaths in an accident in Thul area of the Sindh province here on Saturday.
He expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the deaths of five people from the same house.
The CM Murad said that increasing incidence of road accidents was a sign of negligence.
Murad directed that traffic rules should be enforced strictly.
He said that laws must be followed to protect human lives as an accidents affect the entire home.
The Chief Minister also expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations6 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan vows to bring killers of police cop to justice16 minutes ago
-
SACM urges collective effort to eradicate polio16 minutes ago
-
Govt to create meaningful opportunities for youths: Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to setup fund for education emergency program: Official16 minutes ago
-
Climate financing for developing countries should be priority at COP 29: Sherry Rehman46 minutes ago
-
Secretary Info, PIO offer condolences to APP Director Jabbar Zakria on the loss of his mother1 hour ago
-
Sania Aashique expresses dissatisfaction over inadequate facilities at special education centres2 hours ago
-
Double murder accused released2 hours ago
-
PU students win 1st position in auto show2 hours ago