CM grieves over loss of precious lives in Thul accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief over the deaths in an accident in Thul area of the Sindh province here on Saturday.

He expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the deaths of five people from the same house.

The CM Murad said that increasing incidence of road accidents was a sign of negligence.

Murad directed that traffic rules should be enforced strictly.

He said that laws must be followed to protect human lives as an accidents affect the entire home.

The Chief Minister also expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.