CM grieves over martyrdom of five Pak Army soldiers in KPK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 5 soldiers of the Pakistan Army in an operation against terrorists in Khyber District of KPK.

The Chief Minister Sindh paid tribute to the determination of the martyrs, a CM's Spokesman said.He said that the martyrs were crown of our heads and their sacrifices will never go in vain.

The CM Murad said that the forces destroyed the hideouts of the terrorists with great courage. He prayed for martyrs high ranks and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.