CM grieves over martyrdom of security personnel in NW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday expressed profound grief over martyrdom of two security personnel in a clash with terrorists in North Waziristan (NW).

The Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and offered Fateha for the departed souls of the martyred security personnel.

He prayed for high place in Heaven for their souls and early recovery of the injured security men. Mahmood Khan said security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of the nation that would not go waste.