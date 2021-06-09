UrduPoint.com
CM Grieves Over Martyrdom Of Two Cops Returning From Polio Duty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two cops returning from polio duty in Rutam area of Mardan district.

In a condolence message,the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The Chief Minister directed police to early arrest the culprits involved in the incident. He said that such people were the enemy of our children. He said that provincial government was determine to wipe out the polio virus from province.

It is worth mentioning here that two police officials Sayed Raza Ali Shah resident of Saidaan Mardan and Shakir were returning from polio staff security duty were shot dead by unknown miscreants in Rustam area of Mardan district.

Pakistan

